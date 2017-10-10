Would Ventura County Voters Support Tax To Preserve Open Space? Non-Profit Volunteers To Study Idea

Would Ventura County residents being willing to pay a special tax to help buy, and preserve more land in the county as open space?

Ventura County Supervisors Tuesday are set to look at a proposal intended to help answer how county residents feel about that idea.

County Supervisor Linda Parks is suggesting the county take up the non-profit Trust for Public Land on a proposal to provide technical assistance, and polling to see if there are viable alternatives to fund land acquisition.

The Trust says it will pay for the research to give County Supervisors more information on whether a ballot measure for something like a sales tax might be viable