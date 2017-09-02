Woman Disappears From Solvang; Investigators Say She May Be Kidnap Victim

A search is on for a Santa Barbara County woman authorities say may have been kidnapped.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives say they have information that Virginia Paris was abducted in Solvang by her ex-boyfriend, Joseph Hetzel Friday night.

They think the two headed south in the 55 year old Lompoc woman’s car, and were last known to be in the Camarillo area. The car is a 2015 black Chrysler 200 with a California license plate of 7NGE514. Investigators say Paris was in the process of getting a restraining order against Hetzel.

They say the man has served prison time, has access to weapons, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.