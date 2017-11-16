Weekend Concerts Featuring Ventura County Based Symphony To Honor Leonard Bernstein

KCLU's Lance Orozco talks with internationally known conductor John Mauceri about a series of weekend concerts he is programming to honor the 100th anniversary of Leonard Bernstein's birth.

As we approach the 100th anniversary of the birth of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein, a conductor known for producing programs of his work is bringing some of that music magic to the our region.

“Bernstein On Stage” will be presented in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties this weekend, in a program headlined by the Thousand Oaks based New West Symphony.

John Mauceri is a protégé of the late composer who’s been performing Bernstein’s works for nearly a half century, since first working with Bernstein in the 1970’s. Mauceri became his assistant, and became the composer's go-to conductor for events around the world.

The weekend events are part of a series of “Bernstein at 100” performances taking place across the country leading up to the actual anniversary next August. The 70 piece orchestra is backed by 60 singers, including the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles, and some 30 performers from California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks.

Mauceri says they’ll take audiences on a journey through some of Bernstein’s most iconic stage music. The trio of “Bernstein on Stage” performances kicks off at 8 Friday, at the Valley Performing Arts Center in Northridge, at Cal State Northridge.

On Saturday night, the New West Symphony led program moves to the Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center, for an 8 p.m. performance. Then, the weekend will be capped with a 3 p.m. matinee program at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center.