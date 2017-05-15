Ventura County Looks To Lease Building In East County To Community Clinic

By 52 minutes ago

A huge vacant building owned by Ventura County could potentially be the future home of a community clinic.

The county owns a 14,000 square foot building on the 2000 block of Royal Avenue in Simi Valley. The county used the building for more than 40 years for a variety of county agencies ranging from healthcare to the agricultural commissioner’s office. But, last year, the county consolidated all of its operations in a building on Madera Road.

The Simi Valley Free Clinic has proposed renting the building, using half of it for its services, and the other half as space for non-profits serving the community. County officials propose that it retains the rights to use half of the building in the future if it needs it.

The Free Clinic would only pay a token dollar a year rent, but would be responsible for an estimated $1.5 million dollars in improvements.

County Supervisors are set to look at the proposal when they meet Tuesday.

Tags: 
community clinic
healthcare

Related Content

Proposed Merger Of Two Santa Barbara County Health Giants Off Table

By May 11, 2017

A proposed merger of two of the largest health care providers in Santa Barbara County is being dropped.

In 2013, Cottage Health and Sansum Clinic filed an application with the Federal Trade Commission to combine resources. Both organizations now say they are withdrawing the proposal, and will focus on the longer term, independent planning for their separate futures. They aren’t saying specifically why they decided to drop the plan.

Hundreds of People Have More Reason To Smile After Receiving Free Dental Care On South Coast

By Apr 18, 2016

A couple thousand people have more reason to “smile” after a visit to the South Coast over the weekend. Many low-income people received free dental work at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

Zika Virus Concerns Prompt Community Forum On South Coast

By Apr 4, 2016

Concerns about potential impacts of Zika virus are prompting a community forum on the South Coast this week.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, along with women from the non-profit Goleta based group Direct Relief International are co-sponsoring tomorrow night’s event in Santa Barbara. Zika virus is a mosquito borne disease which can also be transmitted by humans.

While most of the time there are no impacts on those infected by it, it can cause birth defects if a pregnant woman contracts it.