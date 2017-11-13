Ventura County Launches Program To Improve Public Safety, Reduce Recidivism

KCLU's Debra Greene reports on a new program aimed at improving public safety and discouraging probationers from re-offending.

There’s a new effort on the South Coast aimed at improving public safety.

It’s called Ventura County Project to Support Reentry. This program was recently launched by the Ventura County Executive Office, the Ventura County Probation Agency, Interface Children and Family Services and the nonprofit Social Finance.

“The project’s goals are to reduce recidivism, improve public safety and promote family stability and economic opportunity for those on probation,” said Rashmi Khare, who is with Social Finance, which raised $2.6 million from private funders to pay for services that Interface will provide to 400 Ventura County probationers.

“All of the clients will be receiving case management as well as a combination of Moral Reconation Therapy, trauma therapy, relationships building classes and employment skills support,” she said.

A four-year study will be conducted to see if the program is a success. If it is, Ventura County will then repay the investors.