Ventura County Congresswoman Authors Bill To Help Undocumented Residents Who Are Crime Victims

A Ventura County congresswoman has introduced a bill intended to protect more victims of serious crimes from deportation.

Democratic Congresswoman Julia Brownley of Westlake Village authored the “Protect Victims of Crime Act.” Brownley says without protection, undocumented residents are afraid to report things like domestic violence over fear they will end up being deported.

The legislation would expand the number of what are known as “U” visas for victims of serious crimes issued annually from 10,000 to 40,000.