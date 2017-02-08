Ventura County College Adding East Coast Campus

A Ventura County college is expanding to the East Coast, with the addition of a second campus.

Thomas Aquinas College will open a new campus in Massachusetts.

The National Christian Foundation agreed to give its currently closed facility in Northfield, Massachusetts to Thomas Aquinas. The move will allow the Catholic college in the mountains between Ojai and Santa Paula the opportunity to expand enrollment, while keeping to its goal of keeping the number of students at its primary campus at around 400 students.

After some renovation work, plans call for the new branch campus about 90 miles northwest of Boston to open in the fall of 2018. The historic 200 acre plus campus dates back to the late 1800’s, with plans calling for it to eventually host about 400 students. The foundation which currently owns the campus has agreed to match pledges Thomas Aquinas can raise for renovation up to $5 million dollars.