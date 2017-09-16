Unemployment Numbers Are Mixed On South, Central Coasts

Unemployment numbers for the South and Central Coast are mixed.

According to the California Employment Development Department, Ventura County’s jobless rate jumped from 5% in July to 5.3% in August. Unemployment also rose in San Luis Obispo County where it increased by 0.1% to 4.3% in August. The percentage of people out of work in Santa Barbara County actually dipped slightly from 4.7% in July to 4.6% last month.

California’s job market continued to slow down in August, losing 8,200 nonfarm jobs. The unemployment rate, meanwhile, rose to 5.1%, up from 4.8% in July.

