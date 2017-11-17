Two Arrested After Apparent Armed Robbery Attempt In Conejo Valley; Some Schools Put On Lockdown

A teenage boy and a man are in custody after what Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies say was a failed robbery attempt at a Newbury Park drug store which lead to some lockdowns at nearby schools.

Investigators say a teen wearing a mask, and carrying a gun entered the store on the 400 block of Reino Road just after 8:30 this morning. But, the would-be robber apparently became spooked when a customer walked into the store, and he fled. Seven nearby public schools were put on lockdown as a precaution.

About 45 minutes later, deputies spotted the teen, and a man walking through a neighborhood about three quarters of a mile away. The two were stopped, and after a mask and gun were recovered, they were both arrested.