Trio Arrested For String Of Bad Checks On Central Coast; Losses Estimated At More Than $160,000

By Apr 13, 2017

Police arrested three people they believe are behind a large string of check fraud incidents on the Central Coast.

A number of businesses reported receiving bad checks in San Luis Obispo County this week. An employee at a drug store was able to get the vehicle license number for two of the suspects.

San Luis Obispo Police spotted the car, and arrested a man and a woman after finding checking making equipment in the vehicle.

The couple told police their three year old daughter was in a motel room with a friend. Officers checking the room say they found the friend unconscious due to drug use, and methamphetamine accessible to the little girl.

The three Fresno residents were arrested on various charges, and the child placed in protective custody. Detectives say the trio is responsible for at least $160,000 in fraud related losses.

fraud

