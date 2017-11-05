Treasury Secretary, Ivanka Trump Visit Ventura County As Part Of Campaign For Tax Cuts

The Trump Administration brought its campaign for tax reform to Ventura County, with a visit by Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, and presidential advisor Ivanka Trump.

The two spoke at an event at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley Sunday night. Mnuchin says given Reagan’s role in tax cuts, it’s fitting that they visit his presidential library as they push for what he calls the first significant tax reform package since the 1980’s.

The Treasury Secretary says the nation’s current growth of two percent or less is not acceptable, and that the tax cuts will spur growth. He says the plan will provide relief to middle income Americans, including doubling the standard deduction for families. The plan also calls for cutting the corporate tax to 20% as part of efforts to get companies to do more business in the U.S. instead of overseas.

Mnuchuin says they will work with Congress to get the bill passed before the end of the year.