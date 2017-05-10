Sting Operation Targets Illegal Tobacco Sales In Ventura County

A sting operation in Ventura County intended to raise awareness about underage tobacco sales has led to a number of arrests.

The Thousand Oaks Police Department and the Ventura County Public Health Department had 18 year old decoys go to 40 stores in the Conejo Valley in an effort to buy tobacco products.

Clerks at 11 of the stores sold tobacco to the decoys. The clerks were arrested.

Last June, the legal age to buy tobacco products in California went from 18 to 21 years old, with the exception of active duty personnel in the military. The new age limit incudes electronic smoking devices.