State Senate Approves Bill By Senator From Region Intended To Regulate Edible Cannabis

A bill by a State Senator who represents part of Ventura County which is intended to help keep edible cannabis from children has passed a key hurdle.

The State Senate approved SB 794, which would require single serving of edible cannabis to be sold in child-proof packaging. It would also mandate that the packages be marked with a yet-to-be designed symbol to indicate they contain marijuana products.

SB 794 was authored by Democratic Senator Henry Stern, who represents eastern Ventura County and parts of western Los Angeles County. The bill now goes to the State Assembly for consideration.