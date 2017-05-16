State Senate Approves Bill By Senator From Region Intended To Regulate Edible Cannabis

By 4 hours ago

A bill by a State Senator who represents part of Ventura County which is intended to help keep edible cannabis from children has passed a key hurdle.

The State Senate approved SB 794, which would require single serving of edible cannabis to be sold in child-proof packaging. It would also mandate that the packages be marked with a yet-to-be designed symbol to indicate they contain marijuana products.

SB 794 was authored by Democratic Senator Henry Stern, who represents eastern Ventura County and parts of western Los Angeles County. The bill now goes to the State Assembly for consideration.

Tags: 
cannabis
marijuana
henry stern

Related Content

Ventura County To Look At Guidelines For Marijuana Sales, Cultivation

By Mar 21, 2017

Ventura County is looking at taking a cautious approach to marijuana sales and cultivation in unincorporated parts of the county.

It’s an issue facing cities and counties throughout the Central and South Coast, after voters approved the liberalization of marijuana in the state.

Ventura County Health Officials Say Marijuana Legalization Would Expand Teen Use

By Aug 3, 2016

Ventura County Public Health officials say a ballot initiative which calls for the legalization of the non-medical use of marijuana would increase use among young people.

County Behavioral Health officials have released a policy report looking at the initiative’s potential impacts on youth. The report says if passed by voters in November, Proposition 64 would expand existing issues with marijuana use among those under the age of 25.

Football Field Sized Marijuana Growing Operation Found On Central Coast

By Jun 17, 2016
(SLOCSO Photo)

Some military units taking part in a drill on the Central Coast stumbled across a football field sized marijuana farm in the Los Padres National Forest.

The elaborate growing operation was in the mountains north of San Luis Obispo, near TV Tower Road.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s detectives say there were 7400 plants, plus irrigation and camping gear. The detectives say they found evidence the operation was linked to a Mexican drug cartel. The plants were destroyed.

Santa Barbara County To Look At Implementation Of New Marijuana Law

By Feb 13, 2017

Santa Barbara County is now wrangling with a question that cities and counties around the state are facing, in the wake of voters approving the limited recreational use of marijuana.

County Supervisors are set to consider an urgency ordinance to prohibit marijuana cultivation and sales while the county comes up with a plan on how it wants to handle the implementation of Proposition 64.