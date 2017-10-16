South Coast Zoo Gets Cute (And Rare) New Residents

There’s a tiny mammal that’s been disappearing around the world, but now there’s a few more of them thanks to a South Coast zoo.

Three Asian small-clawed otters were born at the Santa Barbara Zoo. It’s part of a breeding program by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The otters are not listed as endangered, but their population is near that level. They are found in Southeast Asia, but the problem is they have been victims of loss of habitat, and hunting. The otters spend most of their time on land, and live in extended family groups.

One of the parents came from the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., while the other came from the Greensboro Science Center in South Carolina. It could be a few months before the pups are ready to go out on public display.