South Coast University Gets Federal Grants To Support New Generations Of Students In Region

A South Coast university has received two major grants intended to help promising primary school and doctoral students reach their full potential.

California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks is getting more than $350,000 for the two programs.

One will fund efforts by the university to help K-12 students facing adversity like a disability to reach their full potential. The second grant is intended to support underrepresented college students in their efforts to pursue doctoral studies.

While the funding for the pair of efforts is initially for one year, it’s expected that both of the grants could be extended for a total of five years.

CLU is the parent of KCLU Radio.