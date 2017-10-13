South Coast Teacher Receives National Honors, $25,000 Award

A South Coast teacher who’s trying to give his students a taste of the outside business world got one his own special experience this week, when he was awarded $25,000 for going the extra mile to help educate teens.

Aaron Ferguson, who’s a teacher at Oxnard’s Pacifica High School, was one of the winners of a 2017 Milken Educator Award. The Milken Awards are presented to early and mid-career teachers for what they’ve accomplished as well as their potential.

Ferguson runs the Academy of Business at the high school, a school within a school which gives students experience at local businesses. He’s also the senior class advisor, and academic advisor, and a sports coach.

He was surprised with the award at a special school assembly. In addition to the money, he was also invited to a special national conference of innovated educators.