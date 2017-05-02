South Coast City Considers Tightening Smoking Restrictions To Include Beaches, Parks, Parking Lots

By LANCE O 2 hours ago

One South Coast city is considering tightening its anti-smoking ordinance.

The City of Santa Barbara is considering an update to its smoking ordinance which would ban smoking at city beaches, parks, sports fields, and trails.

Stearns Wharf would be off limits, as well as the outdoor areas of community centers, libraries, parking lots, and parking structures.

The proposal would include tobacco products, vaping devices, plus both medical and non-medical marijuana.

The Santa Barbara City Council is going to hold a public hearing on the proposal next Tuesday afternoon.

Tags: 
smoking
city of santa barbara

Related Content

South Coast Waterfront Area Increases Public Access Right On Time For 4th Of July Weekend

By Jul 1, 2016

The Santa Barbara waterfront area on State Street from the railroad tracks to Stearns Wharf has for weeks been under construction, for the La Entrada Hotel and retail project, which has just concluded.

Officials Okay Additional $10 Million To Complete South Coast Desalination Plant

By Jan 11, 2017

After a tense meeting, the Santa Barbara City Council supported an increase of nearly $10 million to pay for the final work on the new desalination plant.

The total cost for the plant will be around $70 million, up from $55 million originally estimated.