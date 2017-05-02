South Coast City Considers Tightening Smoking Restrictions To Include Beaches, Parks, Parking Lots

One South Coast city is considering tightening its anti-smoking ordinance.

The City of Santa Barbara is considering an update to its smoking ordinance which would ban smoking at city beaches, parks, sports fields, and trails.

Stearns Wharf would be off limits, as well as the outdoor areas of community centers, libraries, parking lots, and parking structures.

The proposal would include tobacco products, vaping devices, plus both medical and non-medical marijuana.

The Santa Barbara City Council is going to hold a public hearing on the proposal next Tuesday afternoon.