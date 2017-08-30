South Coast Attorney Makes Million Dollar Contribution To UCLA

A South Coast attorney known for taking on tough and sometimes controversial cases has made a major contribution to help the next generation of lawyers at his alma mater.

Santa Barbara attorney Barry Cappello donated a million dollars to the UCLA School of Law, to improve its trial advocacy program. Cappello is a UCLA undergraduate and law school graduate. He’s served as Santa Barbara’s City Attorney, and as state Deputy Attorney General, and is the managing partner of a four decade old Santa Barbara law firm.

Cappello contributed $1.25 million to UCLA in 2006, which allowed the opening of a courtroom on campus used by actual appeal courts, as well as for lectures and mock trials by students.