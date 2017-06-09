Small Quakes Rattle Parts Of Central Coast

By 2 hours ago

There’s been a series of small earthquakes off the Central Coast.

There have been five quakes in the last week off of Lompoc, but only three were strong enough to be felt by people.

There was a magnitude 3.0 quake at 9:30 Wednesday night, centered 20 miles southwest of Lompoc. A magnitude 3.5 quake, the strongest in the series, hit at 7:45 Thursday night. No damage was reported.

Then, a magnitude 2.5 quake with an epicenter in the same general area off of Lompoc occurred at 11:44 Thursday night. Only a few people reported feeling that temblor, and again, there were no reports of damage.

Tags: 
earthquakes

Related Content

New Report Says Some Central, South Coast Courthouses Among Those Facing Seismic Risk

By May 24, 2017

A new study which shows a number of state courthouses could be at risk of collapse during a major earthquake includes some on the Central and South Coasts.

The list shows more than 100 courthouses statewide could suffer substantial damage, and cause a serious loss of life without costly upgrades.

Pair Of Earthquakes Rocks South Coast

By Apr 23, 2017

A pair of earthquakes rocked parts of the South Coast Sunday morning.

The first quake was a magnitude 3.5 temblor, and hit at 10:55 a.m.  It was centered near Montecito.  

The second one, a magnitude 3.1 earthquake, occurred at 11:56 a.m.  It also had an epicenter  near Montecito.  No damage was reported.