Small Quakes Rattle Parts Of Central Coast

There’s been a series of small earthquakes off the Central Coast.

There have been five quakes in the last week off of Lompoc, but only three were strong enough to be felt by people.

There was a magnitude 3.0 quake at 9:30 Wednesday night, centered 20 miles southwest of Lompoc. A magnitude 3.5 quake, the strongest in the series, hit at 7:45 Thursday night. No damage was reported.

Then, a magnitude 2.5 quake with an epicenter in the same general area off of Lompoc occurred at 11:44 Thursday night. Only a few people reported feeling that temblor, and again, there were no reports of damage.