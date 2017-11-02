Shock Grows As More Details Released About SUV Crash Which Killed Three On South Coast

There’s shock on the South Coast as more details are released about the deaths of three young women in the crash of an SUV.

Jasmine Castro of Port Hueneme, and Gissell Mares of Camarillo died at the scene of the early morning collision in Oxnard Wednesday morning. They were both just 18 years old. A 17 year old girl from Ventura died a short time after the crash.

Three others were hurt in the collision.

Oxnard Police say that Castro was driving a Ford Expedition southbound on Harbor Boulevard near Wooley Road when she veered onto the center divider, and smashed into a palm tree. Police say their investigation is continuing, but that it appears alcohol and speed are factors in the deadly crash.