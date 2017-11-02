Shock Grows As More Details Released About SUV Crash Which Killed Three On South Coast

By 26 minutes ago

There’s shock on the South Coast as more details are released about the deaths of three young women in the crash of an SUV.

Jasmine Castro of Port Hueneme, and Gissell Mares of Camarillo died at the scene of the early morning collision in Oxnard Wednesday morning. They were both just 18 years old. A 17 year old girl from Ventura died a short time after the crash.

Three others were hurt in the collision.

Oxnard Police say that Castro was driving a Ford Expedition southbound on Harbor Boulevard near Wooley Road when she veered onto the center divider, and smashed into a palm tree. Police say their investigation is continuing, but that it appears alcohol and speed are factors in the deadly crash.

Related Content

Man Gets Eight Year State Prison Sentence For DUI Crash Which Injured Three Oxnard Children

By Apr 18, 2017

A man who was under the influence of alcohol, and driving without a license when his pickup truck crashed into a Ventura County home, seriously injuring three kids has been sentenced to eight years in state prison.

Sonny Curtis Ramos was driving at more than 60 miles an hour when he drove past a stop sign, and plunged into the home at Gisler Avenue and Elm Street in Oxnard. Three children in the home suffered everything from broken bones to bleeding on the brain in the November, 2016 crash.