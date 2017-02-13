Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Deputies Say Man Armed With Knife Fatally Wounded

Authorities have identified a man who was shot, and killed in a confrontation with Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies were called to the North La Cumbre Road area, just outside of Santa Barbara’s city limits at about 6:30 last night by a family member of a man believed to be under the influence of drugs. They couldn’t find the man, but started receiving multiple 911 calls about a person running through backyards and homes.

Deputies found a large kitchen knife in the years of one of the homes, they thought might be linked to the man. People in the area were told to stay locked in their homes. Then, just before nine, deputies received a call from a resident on the 900 block of Russell Way that someone might be in their house.

Officers say they arrived to find Bryan Carreno in the home armed with a knife. They say they retreated outside, but that when the 26 year old man refused orders to drop the knife, and followed them outside, they opened fire, fatally wounding him.

No one else was hurt. An autopsy is pending. The deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave, pending a full investigation.