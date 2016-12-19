Santa Barbara County Shelter Dogs Need Foster Homes For Christmas

KCLU's Debra Greene reports on how you can bring some holiday cheer to a shelter dog by taking it home for Christmas.

If you live in Santa Barbara County and you’re looking for some company this holiday season, consider inviting a furry four-legged friend to your home.

You can become a foster parent to a shelter dog over Christmas weekend for the second annual “Santa’s Slumber Party.” Families are being matched with dogs at the Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Lompoc shelters.

“Another way to spend their holidays by caring about a dog that would have been spending a few days in a cage instead of a home,” Jeanne Saadi with Santa Barbara County Animal Services said.

The dogs will be picked up from the shelter on December 24th and returned on December 27th. There’s no charge, and families are given all necessary supplies for their temporary house guests.

“It really appeals to everybody’s sense of good will around the holidays,” Saadi said.

She added that she hopes this will encourage adoptions, so that each dog leaves the shelter for a permanent, loving home.