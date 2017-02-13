Santa Barbara County To Look At Implementation Of New Marijuana Law

Santa Barbara County is now wrangling with a question that cities and counties around the state are facing, in the wake of voters approving the limited recreational use of marijuana.

County Supervisors are set to consider an urgency ordinance to prohibit marijuana cultivation and sales while the county comes up with a plan on how it wants to handle the implementation of Proposition 64.

The county could take up to 22 months to temporarily prohibit commercial marijuana activities while it develops a policy.

It could ultimately ban all commercial marijuana projects, but under the law, it can’t restrict adults from growing up to six plants at their home for personal use. County Supervisors will take up the issue when they meet in Santa Maria Tuesday.