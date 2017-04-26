Santa Barbara County Firefighters Deal With Rash Of Small Brushfires On Central Coast

Santa Barbara County firefighters were busy with a rash of brush fires on the Central Coast, but knocked them down before they could cause damage.

Mike Eliason, with the County Fire Department, says five small blazes occurred off of the northbound 101 between Los Alamos and Orcutt just after 4 p.m. Wednesday. They were quickly put out.

Then, about 4:20, a sixth blaze near the intersections of Highways 135 and Highway 1 was spotted. It quickly grew to three acres, but firefighters and a helicopter en route to the other blazes were diverted. All six fires were fully contained by five p.m.

The causes of the fires are under investigation, but it’s possible some were accidentally sparked by a passing vehicle.

