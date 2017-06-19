Santa Barbara County Ag Production At $1.4 Billion In 2016; Strawberries Remain Top Crop

    Strawberries remained Santa Barbara Countys top crop in 2016, according to the county's just released annual agricultural report

Santa Barbara County’s agricultural industry remained healthy in the last year, even though it took a slight hit overall in total production.

Agriculture remained as Santa Barbara County’s top major producing industry in 2016, with an overall value of $1.4 billion dollars. But, that’s a drop of 3.7%, or $52 million dollars from 2015.

County Agricultural Commissioner Cathy Fisher says poor water quality, and labor issues impacted a number of crops.

Strawberries remain the county’s top crop, with $413 million dollars in production making up more than a third of all county agricultural production. Wine grapes are number two, with an increase of $45 million dollars since 2015. Raspberries took a big drop, going from $44 to $16 million dollars, and also getting hit hard was cut flowers, dropping from more than $100 million dollars in 2015 to about $75 million last year.

