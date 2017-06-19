Santa Barbara County Ag Production At $1.4 Billion In 2016; Strawberries Remain Top Crop

KCLU's Lance Orozco looks at Santa Barbara County's just released 2016 agricultural report, which shows $1.4 billion dollars in production down 3.7% from 2015

Santa Barbara County’s agricultural industry remained healthy in the last year, even though it took a slight hit overall in total production.

Agriculture remained as Santa Barbara County’s top major producing industry in 2016, with an overall value of $1.4 billion dollars. But, that’s a drop of 3.7%, or $52 million dollars from 2015.

County Agricultural Commissioner Cathy Fisher says poor water quality, and labor issues impacted a number of crops.

Strawberries remain the county’s top crop, with $413 million dollars in production making up more than a third of all county agricultural production. Wine grapes are number two, with an increase of $45 million dollars since 2015. Raspberries took a big drop, going from $44 to $16 million dollars, and also getting hit hard was cut flowers, dropping from more than $100 million dollars in 2015 to about $75 million last year.