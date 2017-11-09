Santa Barbara Congressman Co-Authors Bill Intended To Help Veterans In Need Get Housing

By lance orozco 18 minutes ago

A Santa Barbara congressman is co-author of new legislation intended to give disabled veterans a better shot at getting into affordable housing.

HR 4322 would exempt veterans disability benefits from counting towards total income when the federal government is determining housing aid eligibility. Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara co-authored the bill with Republican Congressman Lloyd Smucker of Pennsylvania.

Carbajal says under the current formula many veterans are ineligible for housing assistance, despite their service related injuries or illness.

Tags: 
veterans

Related Content

Bill By South Coast Congresswoman To Improve Telemedicine For Veterans Passed By House

By Nov 7, 2017

The House of Representatives passed a bill co-authored by a Ventura County congresswoman intended to improve healthcare for veterans.

HR 2123 would give Veterans Administration credentialed health care professionals the ability to practice telemedicine across state boarders, without having to get a new license in that state. The idea is that it would expand access to health care services for veterans in rural areas, where VA services aren’t readily available.

National Road Tour To Honor Purple Heart Winners, As Well As All Veterans Stops In Ventura County

By Aug 1, 2017

Tyler Hoffman is in Ventura County as part of a big adventure.