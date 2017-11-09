Santa Barbara Congressman Co-Authors Bill Intended To Help Veterans In Need Get Housing

A Santa Barbara congressman is co-author of new legislation intended to give disabled veterans a better shot at getting into affordable housing.

HR 4322 would exempt veterans disability benefits from counting towards total income when the federal government is determining housing aid eligibility. Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara co-authored the bill with Republican Congressman Lloyd Smucker of Pennsylvania.

Carbajal says under the current formula many veterans are ineligible for housing assistance, despite their service related injuries or illness.