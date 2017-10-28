Santa Barbara Becomes Smoke-Free City

A city on the South Coast has become smoke-free.

The city of Santa Barbara adopted a new law prohibiting smoking in outdoor public areas including beaches, parks, sidewalks, outdoor recreational areas and sports facilities, Stearns Wharf and outdoor restaurant patios before 10 pm.

The law was passed in an effort to provide a healthy, family-friendly and clean environment for residents and visitors. Officials believe smoke-free outdoor areas will reduce cigarette butt litter, lower the risk of fires and limit public exposure to secondhand smoke.

Smoking includes tobacco, marijuana and electronic vaping.

The law is currently in effect.