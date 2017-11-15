Rocket Launch Planned From Central Coast Scrubbed Due To High Wind

The planned launch of a satellite from Santa Barbara County has been scrubbed for the third time in less than a week.

A Delta II rocket was just minutes from launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base early Wednesday morning when the liftoff was cancelled. The release of some pre-launch weather balloons detected strong upper level winds which made liftoff unsafe. Early Tuesday morning, a technical issue cancelled the launch. The first launch attempt also was cancelled due to a technical problem last week.

Plans now call for a 1:47 a.m. Thursday launch, if the winds are reduced.

The United Launch Alliance rocket will carry a JPSS-1 weather satellite into orbit. It's part of a series of advanced satellites designed to improve our ability to track and forecast the weather.