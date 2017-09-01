Prosecutors Say Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Deputies Justified In Shooting Man On Rampage

A just released report by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s office says the February, 2016 fatal shooting of a man who had kidnapped a teenage girl, and fired shots at Sheriff’s deputies was justified.

Investigators say Fernando Castro abducted a 15 year old girl in Vallejo. He was then spotted driving on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County. He fired at officers on two separate occasions, and was shot to death in Solvang as he drove a stolen truck in the direction of some officers while firing at them.

Five officers fired shots at the man as he fired a volley of shots at them. The report noted that a number of bullets hit the patrol cars the deputies were using as shields, and that the officers acted reasonably in defending themselves.

The girl escaped from the shooting unharmed.