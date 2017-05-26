placeholder huey

KCLU's Lance Orozco reports on a unique art installation visiting Ventura County Memorial Day weekend, a painted Huey helicopter which which pays tribute to Vietnam veterans

A dramatic artwork is helping to pay tribute to Vietnam veterans this Memorial Day weekend. An artist had turned a Vietnam War vintage Huey helicopter into a giant mixed media sculpture. It’s a powerful artwork sitting on a lawn next to the entrance of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, a helicopter which has been painted with images reflecting the era. Artist Steve Maloney created the art on the Huey, and says it’s a way to say welcome home to veterans who never really got a welcome The work is stirring power emotions for some of those who live through the Vietnam War era: The work will be on display through Memorial Day at the Reagan Library. A documentary about the project will be screened at 11 a.m., and 2 p.m. on Monday.