PGA's Top Senior Golfers In Ventura County For Major Tournament

KCLU's Lance Orozco has a preview of the Powershares QQQ Golf Championship taking place at the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks this weekend, which has brought the PGA's top senior golfers to the region

KCLU's Lance Orozco talks to golf legend Bernhard Langer, who is the leader in the race for the Charles Schwab Cup, which represents the PGA's Senior Tour title

The golf world is focused on Ventura County this weekend, with the world’s top senior players on hand for one of the key final tournaments of their season.

The Powershares QQQ Championship is taking place this weekend at the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, as part of the home stretch to the Charles Schwab Cup, and the PGA’s Senior Championship.

The three days of competition are open to the public, and are being televised nationally on The Golf Channel.

The golfers are competing for a two million dollar purse, while the event is also raising money for about 20 local non-profits.