New State, National Forecasts From South Coast University Predict Weak Growth

By 1 hour ago

The latest economic forecast by a South Coast university indicates the state, and nation can expect continued slow growth.

California Lutheran University’s Center for Economic Forecasting is suggesting that California will only see 2.3% growth during the next two years. That’s just slightly higher than the national forecast.

The forecast says the state’s ongoing affordable housing crisis continues to fuel an exodus of people from the state, and a weak overall economy. The economists say they see no indications that the Trump Administration is able, or willing to take steps to fix some major policy problems which are behind the nation’s current poor economic outlook.

CLU is the parent of KCLU Radio.

Tags: 
cerf

Related Content

Latest State, National Economic Forecasts From South Coast University Predicting Slow Growth

By Jun 22, 2017

A new economic forecast for the state and nation from a South Coast university is predicting more slow growth, and says California's numbers  could actually dip below national numbers.

The California Lutheran University Center for Economic Research and Forecasting says the state is being hurt by too many experimental policies which are prompting businesses, and residents to leave the state. The state has been doing slightly better than the nation as a whole, but the CERF economists say that may be changing.

South Coast Economic Guru Reflects On Presidential Election, Recession As He Moves Into Retirement

By Nov 17, 2016

Will Ventura and Santa Barbara County’s economy be improving soon? How are decisions in Sacramento and Washington D.C. affecting our economy?

A man who’s been answering those types of questions for the Central and South Coasts for two decades just retired.

Dr. Bill Watkins was one of the co-founders of California Lutheran University's Center for Economic Research and Forecasting.

New CLU Economic Forecast Predicts Slow Growth For Ventura County, State

By Nov 10, 2016

A new economic forecast for Ventura County and the state is predicting continued slow growth.

The California Lutheran University Center for Economic Research and Forecasting released its 2017 forecast for the county, and the state.

It predicts 1.7 percent growth for the county. The report says at the current rate, the number of jobs in the county will return to the same level it was at when the recession started a decade ago.

New Economic Forecast By Team At South Coast University Predicts More Slow Growth For State, Nation

By Sep 29, 2016

Continued slow economic growth is on the way for the state and the nation according to a new economic forecast being released today by a South Coast university.

California Lutheran University’s Center for Economic Research and Forecasting is putting out its third quarter predictions for California, and the U.S. For the state, more growth is predicted, but it’s expected to remain on the slow side. Center Executive Director Bill Watkins says while the state picture is better than the nation’s, it’s still not good because the country’s overall economic outlook is weak.