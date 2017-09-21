New State, National Forecasts From South Coast University Predict Weak Growth

The latest economic forecast by a South Coast university indicates the state, and nation can expect continued slow growth.

California Lutheran University’s Center for Economic Forecasting is suggesting that California will only see 2.3% growth during the next two years. That’s just slightly higher than the national forecast.

The forecast says the state’s ongoing affordable housing crisis continues to fuel an exodus of people from the state, and a weak overall economy. The economists say they see no indications that the Trump Administration is able, or willing to take steps to fix some major policy problems which are behind the nation’s current poor economic outlook.

CLU is the parent of KCLU Radio.