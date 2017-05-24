New Report Says Some Central, South Coast Courthouses Among Those Facing Seismic Risk

A new study which shows a number of state courthouses could be at risk of collapse during a major earthquake includes some on the Central and South Coasts.

The list shows more than 100 courthouses statewide could suffer substantial damage, and cause a serious loss of life without costly upgrades.

Among the facilities on the list are the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, the Santa Barbara Municipal Courthouse, and the San Luis Obispo County Government Center. The report doesn’t have an estimated retrofit cost for the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, but says the Municipal Court upgrades could cost $12 to $16 million dollars. There have already been plans in the works to replace that facility.

State judicial leaders are trying to come up with a priority list and price tags for retrofitting the at risk court facilities.