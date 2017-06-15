New Report Card On Ocean Water Quality Gives High Marks To South Coast Beaches

An annual report card on water quality at South Coast beaches is giving high marks to more than 50 beaches throughout the region.

“Heal The Bay” issued its annual grades for more than 400 California beaches. 40 beaches monitored in Ventura County, and 17 in Santa Barbara County all received A’s.

There were problems with some beaches further south, in Los Angeles County, with high bacteria counts. The report notes that heavy rainfall this year swept more contaminants into the ocean, creating a problem.