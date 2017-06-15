New Report Card On Ocean Water Quality Gives High Marks To South Coast Beaches

By 3 hours ago

An annual report card on water quality at South Coast beaches is giving high marks to more than 50 beaches throughout the region.

“Heal The Bay” issued its annual grades for more than 400 California beaches. 40 beaches monitored in Ventura County, and 17 in Santa Barbara County all received A’s.

There were problems with some beaches further south, in Los Angeles County, with high bacteria counts. The report notes that heavy rainfall this year swept more contaminants into the ocean, creating a problem.

Tags: 
ocean water quality
cal coast news

Related Content

Ventura, Santa Barbara County Beaches Get High Marks For Water Quality

By May 27, 2016

Memorial Day Weekend means going to the beach for many of us, but how clean is the water along the Central and South Coasts?

Heal The Bay released its annual beach report card, and the outlook for summer beach going is excellent. 40 beaches in Ventura County got A pluses, or A’s, while 17 in Santa Barbara County all got A pluses.

Some of the local beach didn’t fare as well during winter, when polluted storm runoff affects ocean water quality. But, for this holiday weekend, the water is fine.