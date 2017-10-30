New Law Will Bring $750 Million Dollars For Road, Street Repairs To Central, South Coasts

KCLU's Lance Orozco looks at the impacts of a new law which will raise hundreds of millions of dollars for road repairs on the Central and South Coasts, but motorists will pay for with additional taxes and fees

The Central and South Coasts are getting a huge boost in funding to repair deteriorating highways, and streets. While it’s good news about efforts to deal with aging infrastructure, you will pay for it with new taxes and fees.

SB 1 takes effect on Wednesday, and it means a 12 cent a gallon bump in the gas tax, as well as hikes in vehicle license fees. The legislation will raised about $5 billion dollars a year for roadwork.

SB 1 will mean an extra $400 million for road repairs over the next decade for Ventura County, and its cities. Santa Barbara County will get $200 million over the next 10 years. And, San Luis Obispo County will get a projected $155 million.