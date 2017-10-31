New Generation Of Military Drones Coming To South Coast For Testing

The first in a new generation of high tech Navy drones is set to be delivered to Naval Base Ventura County this month for testing.

Northrop Grumman has been developing the MQ-4C Triton drones for intelligence and surveillance operations over the world’s oceans. The drones are being built in Palmdale, with a $17 billion dollar contract calling for 68 of the aircraft.

It’s expected two drones will be delivered to Point Mugu by the end of the year for testing before being deployed for duty in Guam. The drones are related to ones currently used by the Air Force in areas like Afghanistan. They have a 130 foot wingspan, and can fly nonstop for about 24 hours at a time.

