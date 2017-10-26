New Economic Forecast For Ventura County Predicts More Rough Times

A new forecast from a Ventura County university today projects more rough economic times for the county.

The California Lutheran University Center for Economic Research And Forecasting is predicting growth of only about a third of a percent for 2018 and 2019.

The report says the county has been hurt by a decline in the biotechnology field in the county, as well as in manufacturing. The research notes the number of jobs is up above pre-recession levels for the first time in a decade. But, the report says the jobs are of a lower caliber.

The county’s economy shrank by three percent in 2016, and notes that new data shows the county actually had no economic growth in 2014 and 2015.

CLU is the parent of KCLU Radio.