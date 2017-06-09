New $350 Million Dollar Hospital Project On South Coast Almost Ready For First Patients

KCLU's Lance Orozco reports on the first look for community leaders of a $350 million dollar, 230,000 square foot project to replace outdated areas of the Ventura County Medical Center in Ventura

South Coast leaders gathered to officially open the doors on a brand new $350 million dollar hospital complex Friday.

It’s a longtime dream come true, to replace many of the Ventura County Medical Center’s outdated facilities. The result is a 230,000 square foot tower, and replacement wing next to the existing hospital in Ventura.

Ventura County CEO Mike Powers help spearhead the project from its beginning seven years ago, and says it features everything from larger, better equipped operating rooms to private patient rooms.

County Public Works Director Jeff Pratt says it was a huge project, with 56 million pounds of concrete, 245 miles of wiring, and 720 plumbing fixtures.

County and community leaders got their first tours of the completed building during a ribbon cutting event.

Kim Milstien, the CEO of the Ventura County Medical Center, says with final preparations still underway, the first patients should be admitted to the new facility around mid-summer.