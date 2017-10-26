Nation's Largest Cycling Race Returning To South Coast In 2018; Bypassing Central Coast

By 3 hours ago
  • Amgen Tour Of California in Santa Barbara in 2017
    Amgen Tour Of California in Santa Barbara in 2017
    (Photo courtesy Amgen Tour of California)

The nation’s largest cycling race is going to return to the South Coast in 2018, but will bypass the Central Coast.

The Amgen Tour of California has announced its 11 host cities, and the seven stages of the race. Stage Two of the race will begin in Ventura, and end in Santa Barbara County, and include scenic Gibraltar Road. The exact details of the route haven’t been announced yet. It’s the first time Ventura has been a host city.

After Stage Two ends in Santa Barbara County, the race will pick up in King City, and head north. The 13th edition of the tour will take place May 13th-19th of next year.

The race traditionally features the best professional cyclists in the world.

