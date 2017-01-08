Motorcyclist Dies on South Coast Following High Speed Police Chase

Authorities are investigating after a high speed chase turns into a deadly accident on the South Coast.

CHP said it happened in the Conejo Valley on Saturday around 5 p.m. when an officer noticed that a motorcycle with no license plate was speeding on Highway 101 westbound near Las Virgenes Road. The officer stopped the rider, who then fled, and a pursuit began.

Investigators said the motorcyclist was using all lanes of traffic at speeds of up to 110 miles an hour. The rider eventually exited the westbound 101 at Westlake Boulevard in Thousand Oaks and attempted to get onto the eastbound 101. Authorities said he was unable to negotiate a sharp turn, veered off the roadway and collided with a freeway sign. He was then ejected from the motorcycle and landed partially in an eastbound lane of the highway when he was struck by a car.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. A driver and two passengers in the car were not injured.