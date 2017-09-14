Missing Hiker Found Unhurt After Becoming Lost In Hills Of Ventura County

A lost hiker is safe and sound after she became lost during a hike, and spent a night in the hills of eastern Ventura County.

Martha Moreno was reported missing at around 7:30 Wednesday night, after she failed to return from a hike in the hills north of Highway 118 on Simi Valley. Helicopters and ground crews searched unsuccessfully for the 66 year old woman overnight.

Some Simi Valley Police officers on off-road motorcycles, aided by a helicopter found her just before noon Thursday. She was unhurt. Police say Moreno told them she became disoriented while hiking, and ended up wandering through the hills above the city most of the night.

missing woman

