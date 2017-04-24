Missile Test Launch Set For Central Coast

By 1 minute ago
  • A past Minuteman III test launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base
    A past Minuteman III test launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base
    (USAF Photo)

A missile test launch is planned for Santa Barbara County.

Air Force officials say plans call for launching an unarmed continental ballistic missile from Vandenberg Air Force Base sometime between 12:01 a.m. and 6:01 a.m. Wednesday.

The Minuteman III test is one in a series of ongoing launches from the base intended to test the readiness of launch crews, as well as equipment.

The unarmed missiles typically fly to a test range in the Western Pacific. While the test launches are considered routine, they have receive more attention in recent months because of North Korea’s efforts to advance its missile systems, and nuclear capability.

