Martin Luther King's Legacy Remembered at Events on South, Central Coasts

KCLU's Debra Greene reports on Martin Luther King Day events taking place throughout the South and Central Coasts.

It’s Martin Luther King Day, and there are a number of events happening on the South and Central Coasts to commemorate the late civil right leader’s legacy.

A Martin Luther King Day celebration is happening today in Oxnard with a freedom march from Plaza Park followed by speakers and live music at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center.

Iva Jeffreys, who’s one of the organizers, said King’s legacy should always be remembered.

“Reverend Dr. King did a lot for peace and nonviolence and getting equality through nonviolence,” she said.

Jeffreys said it’s especially important now with continuing civil rights issues in the U.S.

“Racism is so blatant. But, it still exists. People think everything’s fine when it’s really not," she said. "Hopefully, though, people will remember those lessons that Reverend King taught.”

There’s also an MLK celebration today in Santa Barbara at De La Guerra Plaza with speakers, singing and dancing followed by a Unity March.