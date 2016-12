A man is dead after he was struck and killed by a passenger train on the South Coast.

It happened at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, near the Ventura County Fairgrounds in Ventura. Crew members on the northbound Amtrak train say they saw the man on the tracks near the Ventura Beach Promenade, but were unable to stop in time.

The name of the man hasn’t been released. No one on the train was hurt.