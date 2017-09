A Santa Barbara County man died in an industrial accident on a vineyard.

It happened just before noon Thursday, on the 2300 block of Sweeney Road in the Lompoc area.

Adan Villa of Lompoc was in the cab of a pickup truck with a trailer while a forklift was being loaded onto the trailer. The truck and trailer began to slide.

When the 60 year old man tried to escape from the cab, he was pinned between the truck and trailer, and fatally injured.