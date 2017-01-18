Man Admits Real Estate Fraud In Scam Which Cost Some Ventura County Residents Their Homes

A man entered a guilty plea to charges he offered to help some Ventura County residents save their homes from foreclosure, but then stole their money, leading to the loss of the houses.

Ventura County prosecutors say Jose Armando Rodriguez owned and operated a company known as Global Home Investments. Investigators say five victims received promises of help from the Fontana man and gave him money, but didn’t get any assistance. Prosecutors say the 57 year old man entered guilty pleas to grand theft, foreclosure consultant fraud, and recording a false instrument charges.

It’s expected he’ll be ordered to spend a year in jail, be placed on five years probation, and have to pay full restitution to his victims when he’s sentenced next month.