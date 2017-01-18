Man Admits Real Estate Fraud In Scam Which Cost Some Ventura County Residents Their Homes

By 25 minutes ago

A man entered a guilty plea to charges he offered to help some Ventura County residents save their homes from foreclosure, but then stole their money, leading to the loss of the houses.

Ventura County prosecutors say Jose Armando Rodriguez owned and operated a company known as Global Home Investments. Investigators say five victims received promises of help from the Fontana man and gave him money, but didn’t get any assistance. Prosecutors say the 57 year old man entered guilty pleas to grand theft, foreclosure consultant fraud, and recording a false instrument charges.

It’s expected he’ll be ordered to spend a year in jail, be placed on five years probation, and have to pay full restitution to his victims when he’s sentenced next month.

Tags: 
real estate fraud
ventura county prosecutors

Prosecutors Say Two Arrested In Santa Barbara County For Real Estate Fraud Scheme

By Dec 15, 2016

Santa Barbara County prosecutors say they’ve arrested two people in connection with a real estate fraud scheme in which the duo conspired to falsify documents for home short sales.

Real estate salesman Angelo Gabriel Naemi was arrested on six grand theft related charges, and Steven Paul Gonzales on one conspiracy to commit grand theft charge.

Investigators with the DA’s office, and the Federal Housing Finance Agency were both involved in the case. They say fraudulent transactions led to a loss to Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac of more than $500,000.