Major Storm Arrives On Central, South Coasts

The major storm predicted to hit the Central and South Coasts arrived in force Friday morning, with the heaviest rainfall occurring south of Point Conception.

One of the biggest impacts has been the closure of Highway 154 from Santa Barbara to the Santa Ynez Valley. The closure starts at Cathedral Oaks Road on the Santa Barbara side of Highway 154, to the Highway 154-246 intersection the the Santa Ynez Valley.

An evacuation warning is in effect for the Sherpa Fire burn area, near Gaviota. El Capitan and Refugio State Parks have been closed.

A voluntary evacuation order is in effect for Camarillo Springs, the community beneath some of the mountains burned by the 2013 Springs Brush Fire. Past slides in the area destroyed, or damaged more than a dozen homes. Since then, work was done on the hillside to try to block additional mud and debris flows.

There have numerous reports of localized street flooding, as well as hazardous driving conditions on sections of Highway 101.

Forecasters say coastal and inland areas of the South Coast could get two to six inches of rain today, with even heavy rainfall possible in foothill, and mountain areas.