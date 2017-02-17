Major Storm Arrives On Central, South Coasts

  • An evacuation warning is in effect for the Sherpa Fire burn area.
The major storm predicted to hit the Central and South Coasts arrived in force Friday morning, with the heaviest rainfall occurring south of Point Conception.

One of the biggest impacts has been the closure of Highway 154 from Santa Barbara to the Santa Ynez Valley.  The closure starts at Cathedral Oaks Road on the Santa Barbara side of Highway 154, to the Highway 154-246 intersection the the Santa Ynez Valley. 

An evacuation warning is in effect for the Sherpa Fire burn area, near Gaviota.  El Capitan and Refugio State Parks have been closed.

A voluntary evacuation order is in effect for Camarillo Springs, the community beneath some of the mountains burned by the 2013 Springs Brush Fire.  Past slides in the area destroyed, or damaged more than a dozen homes.  Since then, work was done on the hillside to try to block additional mud and debris flows.

There have numerous reports of localized street flooding, as well as hazardous driving conditions on sections of Highway 101. 

Forecasters say coastal and inland areas of the South Coast could get two to six inches of rain today, with even heavy rainfall possible in foothill, and mountain areas.

Storm Heads to South, Central Coasts

By Feb 5, 2017

Wet weather is on its way to the South and Central Coasts.

The National Weather Service said a storm may arrive on the Central Coast on Sunday evening and then spread southward to the South Coast overnight. Rain, along with gusty winds, will continue through Monday morning, and then it will turn into showers for the afternoon and evening.   Wet weather could linger into Tuesday.

Forecasters say rainfall amounts will range from half an inch to one-and-a-half inches, with higher amounts in the foothills and mountains. Snow levels will drop to between 6,000 and 7,000 feet.