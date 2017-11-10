Longtime South Coast Civil Right Leader Dies

A memorial service is planned for Saturday for a well known civil rights leader on the South Coast.

John Hatcher III served in the Air Force, and worked for the Navy, but was well known locally as the head of the Ventura County chapter of the NAACP, and was chairman, and president of the West Coast units of the national organization.

Among the Oxnard man’s accomplishments was creation of an African-American Chamber of Commerce in the region.

A community memorial service will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center. Hatcher died November 3rd of natural causes. He was 85 years old.