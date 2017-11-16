Longtime Santa Barbara County Supervisor Won't Seek A Fourth Term In Office

By

Saying she wants to spend more time with her family, a longtime Santa Barbara County Supervisor has announced she won’t seek re-election.

Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf says she will step down after her completing her third term in office in 2018.

Wolf says she’s proud of her accomplishments, including helping to stabilize the county’s finances during the recession, and building reserves to their highest levels ever. She says she’s pleased they’ve decreased the county’s juvenile crime rate, improved mental health programs, and moved ahead with a needed new fire station for Goleta.

Wolf’s district includes Goleta, part of Santa Barbara, and some unincorporated parts of Santa Barbara County.

