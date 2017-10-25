Kyle Vanes On World Cafe

We get a lot of music in the mail here at World Cafe and sometimes a song and a story hits me right in the gut. Kyle Vanes, of the band The Dales, wrote to tell us the story behind "Still the Love," a song inspired by finding, and losing, the love of his life Heather Marie Allman. She had stage 4 breast cancer when they met. Kyle and Heather were friends for a while before they fell in love and stayed together until she died in January of 2015.

Kyle says that after Heather passed, he heard poetry — words he believed were from her, drop right into his head, almost as if she was talking to him, or through him. Below, listen to the song Kyle and his band turned those words into below, and our chat in the player above, as we honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month on the Cafe.

